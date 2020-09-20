WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WildBrain Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 389,700 shares, a drop of 11.4% from the August 15th total of 440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of WLDBF stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. WildBrain has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.91.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

