WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.21 Million

Brokerages expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post sales of $204.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $209.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $199.29 million. WNS reported sales of $220.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that WNS will report full year sales of $848.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $834.41 million to $860.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $942.34 million, with estimates ranging from $901.16 million to $991.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. WNS had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. WNS’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

WNS traded down $2.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 191,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,661. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. WNS has a 12 month low of $34.26 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WNS by 56.8% during the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in WNS by 261.9% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in WNS during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 2,074.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in WNS in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

