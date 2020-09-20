WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Short Interest Update

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine raised WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

WLWHY stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.88. WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR has a 1-year low of $1.39 and a 1-year high of $4.11.

WOOLWORTHS HOLD/GDR Company Profile

Woolworths Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores in South Africa, Rest of Africa, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates in seven segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty and Home, Woolworths Food, Woolworths Logistics, David Jones, Country Road Group, Woolworths Financial Services, and Treasury.

