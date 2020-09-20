Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Receives GBX 863.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 863.08 ($11.28).

A number of research firms have weighed in on WPP. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of LON:WPP traded down GBX 28.40 ($0.37) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 599.60 ($7.83). The stock had a trading volume of 5,323,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,315. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 620.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 605.48. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion and a PE ratio of -3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.81, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. WPP has a 1-year low of GBX 450 ($5.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,085.50 ($14.18).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -17.59%.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

Further Reading: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.