WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $39.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSFS. ValuEngine upgraded WSFS Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of WSFS Financial from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

WSFS Financial stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.27. 602,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,897. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.41. WSFS Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.05.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.76). WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.95 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 2,589.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,470 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 81.8% in the second quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSFS Financial Company Profile

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The company offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as jumbo certificates of deposit.

