X-CASH (XCASH) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

X-CASH (CURRENCY:XCASH) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One X-CASH coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.56 million and approximately $30,321.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000046 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00046672 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000021 BTC.

NPCoin (NPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About X-CASH

X-CASH (CRYPTO:XCASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2014. X-CASH’s total supply is 58,418,333,326 coins. X-CASH’s official website is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

X-CASH Coin Trading

X-CASH can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase X-CASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

