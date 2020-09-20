Xaya Trading 10.1% Lower This Week (CHI)

Xaya (CURRENCY:CHI) traded up 38.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 20th. Xaya has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $12,510.00 worth of Xaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xaya has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Xaya coin can currently be bought for about $0.0695 or 0.00000638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Xaya Coin Profile

Xaya (CHI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 3rd, 2018. Xaya’s total supply is 53,202,083 coins and its circulating supply is 44,059,956 coins. Xaya’s official Twitter account is @XAYA_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xaya is xaya.io. The official message board for Xaya is medium.com/@XAYA.

Buying and Selling Xaya

Xaya can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xaya should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xaya using one of the exchanges listed above.

