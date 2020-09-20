XEL Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (XEL)

XEL (CURRENCY:XEL) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 20th. In the last week, XEL has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One XEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. XEL has a market capitalization of $348,741.18 and $194.00 worth of XEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003260 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000909 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL Coin Profile

XEL (XEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 8th, 2017. XEL’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 91,676,277 coins. The official website for XEL is xel.org. XEL’s official Twitter account is @elastic_coin. The Reddit community for XEL is /r/XEL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

XEL Coin Trading

XEL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XEL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

