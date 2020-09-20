Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Analysts predict that Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) will post $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.14 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $4.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.69 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Xylem from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Xylem from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xylem from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on Xylem from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.64.

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,734. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Xylem has a 1 year low of $54.62 and a 1 year high of $89.34. The company has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 2,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $154,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,338,875. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP David Flinton sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $81,506.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,711.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the first quarter worth $540,568,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 76.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,907,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,226,000 after purchasing an additional 825,441 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 19,231.9% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 731,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 727,929 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 176.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 934,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 596,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the second quarter worth $24,266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

