Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) Short Interest Update

Yatra Online Inc (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,500 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the August 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 746,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mak Capital One LLC raised its position in Yatra Online by 89.1% in the second quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 5,131,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,796 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yatra Online in the second quarter valued at about $3,613,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yatra Online during the second quarter worth about $441,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 5.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 531,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. increased its position in shares of Yatra Online by 3.4% during the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 683,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 22,700 shares during the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Yatra Online stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05. Yatra Online has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $4.32.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 51.54% and a negative net margin of 10.27%.

About Yatra Online

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, and activities and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

