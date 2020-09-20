Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 40.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 184,368 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.09% of Yum! Brands worth $23,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 723,854 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,907,000 after purchasing an additional 305,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,507,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $172,306,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. UBS Group raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Yum! Brands from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.16.

In other news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total transaction of $393,611.40. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 2,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $197,367.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,667,888.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,345,717. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $92.11 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.95 and a 1 year high of $115.17. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.69.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 25th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.96%.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

