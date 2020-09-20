Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $21.37 Million

Brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to announce $21.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.35 million to $24.21 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $13.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $77.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.48 million to $84.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $108.06 million, with estimates ranging from $91.70 million to $122.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 million. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on ADMS shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $4.76. The stock had a trading volume of 374,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,612. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $7.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

