Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.65 Million

Analysts expect American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) to post $18.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Superconductor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.30 million and the highest is $19.00 million. American Superconductor posted sales of $14.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Superconductor will report full-year sales of $77.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.70 million to $81.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $97.95 million, with estimates ranging from $85.90 million to $110.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for American Superconductor.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.60% and a negative net margin of 23.81%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMSC. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of American Superconductor in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub downgraded American Superconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $12.39. 240,048 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,434. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The company has a market cap of $285.34 million, a PE ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMSC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in American Superconductor by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in American Superconductor by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Superconductor by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 9,186 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation provides megawatt-scale solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand. It supplies power electronics and software-based control systems, and provides customer support services to wind turbine manufacturers.

