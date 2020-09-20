Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $81.98 Million

Brokerages expect Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to report $81.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $78.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $84.68 million. Boston Private Financial posted sales of $81.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full year sales of $325.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $313.90 million to $331.05 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $329.16 million, with estimates ranging from $313.40 million to $345.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.76 million. Boston Private Financial had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 10.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BPFH shares. BidaskClub raised Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,648,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.74. The firm has a market cap of $472.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.05. Boston Private Financial has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $13.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPFH. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 13,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Boston Private Financial by 145.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Private Financial Company Profile

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

