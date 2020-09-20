Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $361.84 Million

Equities research analysts predict that ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) will report $361.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $365.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $355.22 million. ICF International posted sales of $373.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ICF International will report full-year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $353.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.45 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on ICFI shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of ICF International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICF International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

In other news, Director Handel Michael J. Van acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.49 per share, for a total transaction of $289,960.00. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICFI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 152.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of ICF International during the 1st quarter worth $303,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ICF International by 6,084.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 60,840 shares during the period.

ICFI traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.87. 337,554 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,502. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. ICF International has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $95.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.49%.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

