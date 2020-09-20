Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $15.92 Million

Analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to post sales of $15.92 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.84 million and the highest is $16.00 million. Livexlive Media reported sales of $9.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full year sales of $63.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $63.39 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $86.23 million, with estimates ranging from $85.00 million to $87.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Livexlive Media.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 89.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LIVX shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.18.

Shares of Livexlive Media stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,445,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,756. The company has a market capitalization of $209.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.73. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

In other Livexlive Media news, CEO Robert S. Ellin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,384,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,876,429.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $31,365.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,450,746 shares in the company, valued at $3,699,402.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 68,846 shares of company stock worth $185,342. 29.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Livexlive Media in the second quarter worth $442,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media during the second quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 1,532.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 16,155 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the 2nd quarter worth $163,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Livexlive Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after buying an additional 1,737,503 shares in the last quarter. 32.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

