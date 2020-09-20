Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will report earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Service Co. International reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Service Co. International in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter worth $50,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCI traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.03. 3,180,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,239,172. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 12th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

