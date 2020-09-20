Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.41). Alpine Immune Sciences posted earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.70) to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.30). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,120.46% and a negative return on equity of 125.54%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cowen started coverage on Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.67. The stock had a trading volume of 170,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $206.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Alpine Immune Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

