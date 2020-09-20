Zacks: Analysts Expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Brokerages expect Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to post earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.65. Bancorpsouth Bank posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bancorpsouth Bank.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.24. Bancorpsouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Bancorpsouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

Bancorpsouth Bank stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.28. 1,763,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $32.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,613,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,610,000 after buying an additional 418,338 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,787,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 241.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 159,246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 112,602 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,641,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,281,000 after purchasing an additional 110,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bancorpsouth Bank by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,043,000 after purchasing an additional 96,162 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

