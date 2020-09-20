Zacks: Analysts Expect CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.69 Million

Brokerages forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $165.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.58 million and the highest is $167.39 million. CubeSmart reported sales of $166.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $658.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $649.06 million to $664.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $670.19 million, with estimates ranging from $642.81 million to $680.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.19). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BofA Securities upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.91.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.21. 2,264,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,624,608. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.11%.

In other CubeSmart news, Director Marianne M. Keler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total value of $314,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,333.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in CubeSmart by 3,943.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in CubeSmart by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in CubeSmart by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.