Zacks: Analysts Expect CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.31. CVB Financial reported earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. CVB Financial had a net margin of 37.06% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $116.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.07 million.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVBF. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of CVB Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Hovde Group raised shares of CVB Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.75.

Shares of CVBF traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,560,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,446. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.59. CVB Financial has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 390,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,821,000 after buying an additional 3,025 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 38,367 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $6,981,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CVB Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,079,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,851,000 after buying an additional 272,297 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

