Zacks: Analysts Expect Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) will post $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.99 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.85. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.95. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Expeditors International of Washington.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.43. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EXPD. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.71.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 130,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.39, for a total value of $11,007,156.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,679,847.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 9,378 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $790,284.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 470,949 shares of company stock worth $40,463,770 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter valued at about $2,383,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 100.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.0% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 446,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,958,000 after purchasing an additional 12,987 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,020,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,594,000 after buying an additional 178,390 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 186,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,166,000 after acquiring an additional 167,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.32. 2,407,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,487,983. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average is $76.17. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $52.55 and a 52 week high of $95.12.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Featured Article: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.