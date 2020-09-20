Zacks: Analysts Expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $775.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Horizon National Corp (NYSE:FHN) to post $775.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon National’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.70 million and the lowest is $762.50 million. First Horizon National posted sales of $472.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon National will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Horizon National.

First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $511.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.52 million. First Horizon National had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on FHN shares. Evercore ISI upgraded First Horizon National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on First Horizon National in a report on Monday, August 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon National from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of First Horizon National in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon National from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.54.

Shares of First Horizon National stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $9.66. 9,120,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,574,835. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.37. First Horizon National has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $17.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. First Horizon National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon National by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,579,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,145 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 8.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,819,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,903 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon National by 32.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,818,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon National by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,125,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of First Horizon National by 218.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,103,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813,651 shares during the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon National Company Profile

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Tennessee Bank National Association that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

