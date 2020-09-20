Zacks: Analysts Expect Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 103%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.41) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.25). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.24) to ($2.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences (NYSE:KOD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04.

KOD has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Kodiak Sciences from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kodiak Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $350,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,064,710.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 322,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.43 per share, for a total transaction of $15,318,893.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 589,775 shares of company stock valued at $28,205,076.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $258,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences during the first quarter worth about $281,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,577,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,953,000 after purchasing an additional 518,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kodiak Sciences by 232.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KOD traded up $2.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.01. 452,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,950. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.05. Kodiak Sciences has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $82.75.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy.

