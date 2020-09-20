Zacks: Analysts Expect MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.11 Million

Analysts expect that MacroGenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) will post sales of $15.11 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.62 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.83 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $18.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full-year sales of $71.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.82 million to $103.18 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $160.90 million, with estimates ranging from $72.17 million to $273.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.02). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 214.06% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. The company had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 million.

MGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MacroGenics from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MacroGenics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.85.

In related news, SVP Eric Blasius Risser sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $93,000.00. Also, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $201,525.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,362 shares of company stock worth $986,261. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter worth $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,983,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,774. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.59.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline of immuno-oncology product candidates includes Margetuximab, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase III clinical trial that targets HER2-expressing tumors, such as various breast and gastroesophageal cancers.

