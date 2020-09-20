Zacks: Analysts Expect Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $455.68 Million

Brokerages forecast that Qiagen NV (NYSE:QGEN) will announce sales of $455.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Qiagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $463.50 million and the lowest is $449.50 million. Qiagen posted sales of $382.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qiagen will report full-year sales of $1.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Qiagen.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. The firm had revenue of $443.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.80 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Warburg Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Qiagen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.14.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Qiagen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 663,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,409,000 after buying an additional 17,725 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,764,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.81% of the company’s stock.

QGEN stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $50.59. 1,106,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,856,801. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,686.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.22. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $52.86.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers sample technologies for plasmid deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) purification, ribonucleic acid purification and stabilization, genomic and viral nucleic acid purification, DNA cleanup after polymerase chain reaction (PCR) and sequencing, target enrichment, and library preparation for sequencing applications; and assay technology solutions.

