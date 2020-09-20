Zacks: Analysts Expect SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Announce -$0.13 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) will report earnings per share of ($0.13) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SunPower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). SunPower reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SunPower will report full year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for SunPower.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $352.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.85 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SunPower from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird raised SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

In related news, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 680,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,446. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total transaction of $122,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,406.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,300. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of SunPower by 14.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in SunPower by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in SunPower by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 19,161 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SunPower by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SunPower by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 43,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPWR traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.11. 8,583,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,377,567. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 505.75 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46. SunPower has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $15.57.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

