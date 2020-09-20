Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Auryn Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:AUG) will announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Auryn Resources’ earnings. Auryn Resources posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Auryn Resources will report full year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Auryn Resources.

Get Auryn Resources alerts:

Shares of Auryn Resources stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.02. 176,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,423. Auryn Resources has a 1 year low of $0.71 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54.

Auryn Resources Company Profile

Auryn Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its principal mineral properties are the Committee Bay gold project located in Nunavut, Canada and the Homestake Ridge project located within the Iskut-Stewart-Kitsault belt, in northwestern British Columbia.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Auryn Resources (AUG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Auryn Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auryn Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.