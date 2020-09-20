Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) to Announce $0.17 EPS

Brokerages predict that Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:BPFH) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Boston Private Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.19. Boston Private Financial posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Private Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.72. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boston Private Financial.

Boston Private Financial (NASDAQ:BPFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Boston Private Financial had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The business had revenue of $81.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BPFH shares. BidaskClub upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Boston Private Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Private Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Boston Private Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,648,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,207. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Boston Private Financial has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.63 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. Boston Private Financial’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPFH. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 80,779 shares of the bank’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Private Financial by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 16,617 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 4.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 295,793 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 13,223 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 9.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 189,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Boston Private Financial by 145.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,122 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 8,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Boston Private Financial

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Boston Private Bank & Trust Company that provides a range of banking services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Private Banking, Wealth Management and Trust, and Affiliate Partners. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

