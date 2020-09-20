Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to Announce $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. FirstCash posted earnings per share of $0.84 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstCash.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

FCFS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised shares of FirstCash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in FirstCash by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstCash by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its holdings in FirstCash by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in FirstCash by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FCFS traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.00. 504,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 319,301. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a 200 day moving average of $67.88. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $55.44 and a 12 month high of $97.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

