Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Penn National Gaming reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full-year earnings of ($6.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.64) to ($5.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $2.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.37. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 21.16% and a negative return on equity of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was down 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PENN. ValuEngine raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $50.00 to $59.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. lowered shares of Penn National Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $47.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.77.

In other news, EVP Carl Sottosanti sold 132,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $4,236,553.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,004.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Labombard sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $320,656.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,951.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,098 shares of company stock valued at $9,108,947. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 368.2% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 52,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 367,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 20.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock traded down $2.40 on Friday, hitting $70.60. 26,739,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,099,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.84. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $76.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, managed, or had ownership interests in 40 facilities in 18 jurisdictions.

