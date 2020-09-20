Zacks: Brokerages Expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.67 Million

Equities research analysts expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to report sales of $188.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $194.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $184.10 million. 2U posted sales of $153.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $743.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $738.30 million to $750.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $879.13 million, with estimates ranging from $858.80 million to $910.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.41. 2U had a negative net margin of 46.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $182.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.12 million.

TWOU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on 2U from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of 2U in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of 2U from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.42.

In related news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 33,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 120,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $5,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 702,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,783,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in 2U in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,722,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,772,000 after purchasing an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in 2U by 63.3% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in 2U by 1.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 77,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,646,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in 2U during the first quarter worth $316,000.

TWOU stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.65. 2,495,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,705,697. 2U has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.46. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

