Zacks: Brokerages Expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to Post -$0.67 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Arvinas Inc (NASDAQ:ARVN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Arvinas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.62). Arvinas reported earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 419%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full-year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.65) to ($2.45). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.91) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 31.68% and a negative net margin of 182.59%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARVN traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.99. 724,943 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 7.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.36. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $61.57.

In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $34,489.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,114.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of Arvinas by 88.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Arvinas during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Arvinas by 130.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead products include ARV-110, proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of women with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

