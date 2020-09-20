Zacks: Brokerages Expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to Post $0.12 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the lowest is $0.09. CECO Environmental also reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full-year earnings of $0.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.59. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $75.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CECE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. BidaskClub upgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 312,108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,078. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.23. The firm has a market cap of $295.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.52. CECO Environmental has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,621.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 87,746 shares in the company, valued at $731,801.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $259,770 over the last 90 days. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 5,654,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,408,000 after acquiring an additional 238,611 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,389,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 176,168 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 1,833.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 68,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of CECO Environmental by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 223,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 64,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

