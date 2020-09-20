Zacks: Brokerages Expect Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420,000.00

Wall Street analysts predict that Homology Medicines Inc (NASDAQ:FIXX) will post sales of $420,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Homology Medicines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $590,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. Homology Medicines posted sales of $440,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Homology Medicines will report full-year sales of $2.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 million to $2.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.20 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $4.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Homology Medicines.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $0.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.47 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. FIX began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Homology Medicines stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,195. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $14.25. The stock has a market cap of $521.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of -0.25. Homology Medicines has a one year low of $9.19 and a one year high of $22.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Homology Medicines by 35.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 126,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 32,867 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Homology Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,716,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $763,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Homology Medicines (FIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.