Zacks: Brokerages Expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) to post sales of $1.68 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for KeyCorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.67 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68 billion. KeyCorp reported sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KeyCorp will report full-year sales of $6.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.16 billion to $6.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.20 billion to $6.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover KeyCorp.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on KeyCorp from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, BofA Securities lowered KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.65. The company had a trading volume of 12,371,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,977,026. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.94. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 3,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $45,429.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,989.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,220,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,533,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,132,000 after acquiring an additional 436,808 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 99.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,961,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,335,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,311,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,188,000 after acquiring an additional 446,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

