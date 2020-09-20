Zacks: Brokerages Expect Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $235.30 Million

Equities research analysts expect Medifast Inc (NYSE:MED) to report sales of $235.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Medifast’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $241.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $229.39 million. Medifast reported sales of $190.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Medifast will report full-year sales of $872.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $861.37 million to $883.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Medifast.

Get Medifast alerts:

Medifast (NYSE:MED) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Medifast had a return on equity of 68.55% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.75 million.

MED has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Medifast from $86.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Medifast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Medifast from $164.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Medifast by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Medifast by 306.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 187 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE MED traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.61. The stock had a trading volume of 231,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,800. Medifast has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $184.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 75.84%.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products. It offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, oatmeal and cereal crunch products, drinks, hearty choices, pancakes, puddings, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the Medifast, OPTAVIA, Thrive by Medifast, Optimal Health by OPTAVIA, Flavors of Home, and Essential 1 brands.

Featured Article: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medifast (MED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.