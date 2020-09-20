Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) to Post $2.27 EPS

Analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) will report earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.20 and the highest is $2.33. Meritage Homes posted earnings of $1.79 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $9.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $9.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $10.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $12.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.96 million.

MTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $96.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Shares of MTH traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.01. 792,504 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,302. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.81. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $106.99. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.79.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total value of $201,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C Timothy White sold 7,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.46, for a total transaction of $790,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,300 shares of company stock valued at $20,491,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 5.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,595 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 495,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after acquiring an additional 29,023 shares in the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,996,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,071 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

