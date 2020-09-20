Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) to announce ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ocugen’s earnings. Ocugen reported earnings of ($0.66) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 97%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ocugen will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ocugen.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.16).

OCGN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $0.70 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research report on Sunday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ocugen stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.24% of Ocugen at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ OCGN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.36. The stock had a trading volume of 15,010,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,072,285. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $65.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.59. Ocugen has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $16.80.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

