Zacks: Brokerages Expect Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $328.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN) will report $328.35 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $322.70 million and the highest is $334.00 million. Titan Machinery reported sales of $360.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan Machinery will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Titan Machinery.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $303.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.93 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

TITN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Titan Machinery has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TITN. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery in the second quarter valued at $159,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Titan Machinery by 41.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 180,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Titan Machinery by 17.6% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TITN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $13.87. The company had a trading volume of 252,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,597. The company has a market capitalization of $312.53 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.95. Titan Machinery has a 12-month low of $6.96 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.42.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

