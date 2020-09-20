Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATASY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlantia S.p.A. is a holding company with responsibility for portfolio strategies in the transport and communications infrastructures and network sectors. The company builds and operates toll motorways in Italy and internationally. Atlantia is based in Roma, Italy. “

Get ATLANTIA SPA/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised ATLANTIA SPA/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy.

ATASY opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.62 and a beta of 1.11. ATLANTIA SPA/ADR has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $12.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

About ATLANTIA SPA/ADR

Atlantia S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates 14,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ATLANTIA SPA/ADR (ATASY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATLANTIA SPA/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.