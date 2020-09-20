Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fly Leasing Limited, formerly known as Babcock & Brown Air Limited, is engaged in acquiring and leasing modern, high-demand and fuel-efficient commercial jet aircraft under long-term contracts to a diverse group of airlines throughout the world. The Company’s strategy is to effectively manage its fleet and grow its portfolio through accretive acquisitions of aircraft. FLY Leasing is managed and serviced by BBAM L.P., an aircraft leasing company. BBAM acts as manager of FLY Leasing and servicer of the aircraft portfolio under multi-year management and servicing agreements. In addition to arranging for the leasing of the fleet, BBAM assists in the acquiring and disposing of aircraft, marketeering aircraft for lease and release, collecting rents and other payments from the lessees of aircraft, monitoring maintenance, insurance and other obligations under leases, and enforcing FLY Leasing’s rights against lessees. BBAM is an independent company. FLY Leasing Limited is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fly Leasing from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded Fly Leasing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NYSE FLY opened at $6.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. Fly Leasing has a 52 week low of $3.41 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The firm has a market cap of $210.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLY. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,045,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 448,779 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,251,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,848,000 after acquiring an additional 33,543 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,134,269 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,986,000 after acquiring an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Fly Leasing during the 1st quarter worth about $3,766,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fly Leasing by 2,010.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 453,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 432,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

