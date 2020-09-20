Zacks Investment Research Lowers American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Campus Communities, Inc. is a real estate investment trust (REIT). Through ACC’s controlling interest in American Campus Communities Operating Partnership L.P. (ACCOP), ACC is one of the largest owners, managers and developers of high quality student housing properties in the United States in terms of beds owned and under management. ACC is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity REIT with expertise in the acquisition, design, financing, development, construction management, leasing and management of student housing properties. “

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.33.

ACC stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a twelve month low of $20.13 and a twelve month high of $50.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.78.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACC. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,753,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,547,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,828 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 1,654,766.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,323,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,813 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,854,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,073 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Campus Communities by 440.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 955,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,523,000 after acquiring an additional 778,828 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

