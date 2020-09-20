Zacks Investment Research Lowers EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Electricidade de Portugal, S.A. ranks among Europe’s major electricity operators, as well as being one of Portugal’s largest business groups. As a multidisciplinary organisation whose activities extend to such diverse areas as telecommunications and the internet, it presents itself as a natural and competitive participant in other business segments, such as gas, water and the provision of services in the engineering and information systems’ fields. “

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDPFY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a report on Wednesday. Santander raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Societe Generale lowered shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $50.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05. EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A has a 1-year low of $32.95 and a 1-year high of $63.84.

EDP-Energias de Portugal, S.A Company Profile

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA generates, distributes, and supplies electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Brazil, and the United States. It operates through Generation and Supply in Iberia, Regulated Networks in Iberia, EDP Renováveis, and EDP Brasil segments. The company primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, mini-hydro, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

