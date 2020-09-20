Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evelo Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $4.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $223.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.96. Evelo Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $9.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.41.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.08. On average, research analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 4,666,666 shares of Evelo Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499,997.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 773,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares in the last quarter. 86.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of monocolonal microbials for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is involved in developing EDP1066 and EDP1815, which are in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, asthma, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and inflammatory bowel diseases.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.