Zacks Investment Research Lowers Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaia, Inc. provides digital video subscription service. Its video content is available through online digital streaming on virtually any Internet-connected device on a commercial-free basis. The Company’s subscribers access to a library of films, personal growth-related content, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes and fitness. It created a fitness and yoga-focused version of its video service. Gaia, Inc., formerly known as Gaiam Inc., is based in Louisville, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Gaia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital restated a buy rating and set a $14.50 price target on shares of Gaia in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $10.46 on Thursday. Gaia has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $200.65 million, a P/E ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.11.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Gaia had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $16.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gaia will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Gaia by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Gaia by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 5,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaia by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gaia by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community that caters underserved subscriber base worldwide. The company has a digital content library of approximately 8,000 titles available to its subscribers on Internet-connected devices. Its subscribers have access to a library of films, documentaries, interviews, yoga classes, transformation related content, and others for digital streaming.

