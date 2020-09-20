Zacks Investment Research Lowers Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price target on Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Kopin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.75. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.03.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 59.04%. The business had revenue of $8.82 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kopin will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the second quarter worth $47,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Kopin by 37.0% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC lifted its position in Kopin by 149.4% during the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

