Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bicycle Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing medicines, referred to as Bicycles(R) for diseases which are underserved by existing therapeutics. Bicycle Therapeutics plc is based in Cambridge, United Kingdom. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.40.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $21.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.53 and a beta of -0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.74.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.74% and a negative net margin of 434.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 1,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $30,774.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 26.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 32,450.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $179,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 34,000.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 219,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.54% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

