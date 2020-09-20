Zacks Investment Research Upgrades WNS (NYSE:WNS) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $73.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WNS HOLDINGS is a recognized leader in business process outsourcing.Their proposition is simple: They deliver value to their clients by bringing operational excellence and deep industry and functional knowledge to their critical business processes. They serve several industries, including travel, insurance, financial services, healthcare, professional services, manufacturing, distribution and retail. They also provide essential corporate functions, such as finance and accounting, human resources research and analytics. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $64.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of WNS from $52.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. WNS currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.90.

WNS stock opened at $63.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.47. WNS has a 52 week low of $34.26 and a 52 week high of $75.86.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $201.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.32 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in WNS by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,973,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,436,000 after acquiring an additional 650,148 shares during the period. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd boosted its stake in WNS by 18.6% during the second quarter. Nalanda India Equity Fund Ltd now owns 2,136,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,468,000 after buying an additional 335,610 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 33.5% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,650,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,933,000 after buying an additional 414,514 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WNS by 6.3% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,720,000 after buying an additional 93,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in WNS by 29.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,324,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,921,000 after buying an additional 298,127 shares in the last quarter. 99.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

