Zayedcoin (ZYD) Achieves Market Cap of $9,474.55

Zayedcoin (CURRENCY:ZYD) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 20th. Over the last week, Zayedcoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Zayedcoin has a total market capitalization of $9,474.55 and approximately $1.00 worth of Zayedcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zayedcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000523 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Zayedcoin Profile

Zayedcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2016. Zayedcoin’s total supply is 6,243,840 coins. Zayedcoin’s official Twitter account is @ZayedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zayedcoin is www.zayedcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Zayedcoin

Zayedcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zayedcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zayedcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zayedcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

